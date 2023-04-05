Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling nearly ₹70 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Freebies worth ₹ 12 crore seized in poll-bound Karnataka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - ‘I will only…’: Kichcha Sudeep breaks his silence on contesting in K'taka polls

The seizures include cash ( ₹22.75 crore), liquor ( ₹24.45 crore) and freebies ( ₹12 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said in a press release. As many as 526 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. ".....the worth of total seizure which includes cash, material, liquor, drug etc total to ₹69,36,17,467", it said.

It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled to about ₹58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. All 224 constituencies will go to polls in a single go and the election battle will be majorly fought between the Congress, BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) party. The ECI will also set up 58, 282 polling stations across 224 assembly constituencies in the state, marking the average number of voters per polling station at 883. Half of the polling stations will have a web casting facility and 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}