G20 delegates visit Bengaluru's Banerghatta national park, takes animal safari

The officials of Karnataka Forest Department took the G20 delegates who are in Bengaluru on an excursion to Bannerghatta national park on Tuesday. The delegates were shown and explained how the forest department restored the barren lands and developed them into forests.

A post in the official handle of Karnataka Forest Department read, “G20 delegates were taken on an excursion to showcase the restoration of few degraded areas by Karnataka Forest Department. The first spot was Kalkere Arboretum situated on Bannerghatta road which showcased different Forest types found in Karnataka: evergreen, semi evergreen, moist deciduous, dry deciduous and scrub & thorny forests developed in barren land way back in 80's.”

The delegates also visited the butterfly park and went on an animal safari at the Bannerghatta national park. “Next visit was to the butterfly park in Bannerghatta Biological Park and animal Safari. The excursion ended by taking the delegates to Jungle Lodges & Resorts, Bannerghatta to introduce them to one of the best eco-tourism models in the country,” added the forest officials.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change held the first environment and climate sustainability working group meeting in Bengaluru between February 9 to 11. The delegates also visited the Pavagada solar park near Tirumani on February 7.

