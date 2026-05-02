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GBA chief commissioner orders removal of dilapidated structures at risk of collapse

GBA chief commissioner orders removal of dilapidated structures at risk of collapse

Published on: May 02, 2026 03:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, The GBA on Saturday said Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed officials to immediately identify and remove compound walls and buildings in a dilapidated condition that pose a risk of collapse within its jurisdiction.

GBA chief commissioner orders removal of dilapidated structures at risk of collapse

The instructions were issued following directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister D K Shivakumar, in the wake of destruction caused by heavy rains, strong winds, and a hailstorm that lashed the city on Wednesday evening.

The thunderous downpour and stormy winds brought down temperatures in the city but also left a trail of destruction.

A compound wall collapsed at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, killing seven people, including a child.

"The collapse of the wall at Bowring Hospital due to the intensity of the rains, which tragically claimed seven lives, is an extremely unfortunate incident. The rains have caused damage to both public and private property and have disrupted public movement," the Greater Bengaluru Authority said in a release.

Following the recent rains, around 60 meters of the 10-foot-high wall had already collapsed.

Consequently, a 25-foot-high, 300-meter-long section of the wall has now been demolished, while the removal of an additional 100-meter stretch of the 10-foot-high wall is currently underway.

In the West City Corporation limits, at 8th Main Road, Mysore Lamps premises in Malleswaram, a 240-meter-long compound wall was identified as structurally unsafe. With appropriate safety measures, manpower, and machinery, the demolition of the wall has been completed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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