‘Not possible in K'taka’: Siddaramaiah’s take on BJP buying Goa MLAs for ₹50 crore each
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) for ‘uprooting democracy’ by indulging in horse-trading in several parts of the country amid reports of Congress MLAs in Goa walking over to the BJP.
“By offering ₹50 crore to each MLA… they (BJP) do not believe in democracy,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “ Not only in Goa, everywhere they do ‘Operation Kamala’. They will offer money, they will purchase MLAs,” the Congress leader added.
As Karnataka gears up for another round of Assembly election next year, the former chief minister said it would not be possible for the BJP to lure the Congress MLAs in Karnataka.
Another senior Congress leader and former home minister MB Patil also echoed similar sentiments and said that if anything, it will be the BJP and JD-S(Janata Dal - Secular) MLAs who will join the Congress.
“Buying MLAs for ₹40 crore… this has spoiled the system of our country. We're ashamed that such things happen in our country,” he told ANI.
The Goa unit of the Congress on Sunday removed Michael Lobo as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly alleging that he along with Digambar Kamat, another party veteran, hatched a conspiracy to engineer defections in "total coordination" with the BJP. To this, Lobo said that he was clueless about the sacking as all MLAs were together in South Goa.
The next Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Legislative Assembly.
Watch: Rains lash parts of Delhi, bring respite from sweltering heat
Delhi received light rain on Monday, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. The IMD had earlier said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North, North-West, West, South-West, South, East Delhi and (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda. Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari (Haryana) Deoband, Shamli, Khatauli, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) would also receive rain, the weather department said.
Punjab govt scraps proposed textile park plan near Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest
Faced with stiff opposition, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the proposed textile park project at Koom Kalan village near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana district. “The Bhagwant Mann government has taken the decision that the Mattewara project will be cancelled,” the ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted from its official handle.
Bengaluru crime branch busts two gambling rings; detains 24, seizes cash
The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Sunday busted two gambling rings in Vidyaranyapura and Halasuru Gate respectively, and detained 24 gamblers and seized over Rs 2.5 lakh cash from their possession. “In two separate cases, the CCB detained 24 gamblers who were playing andhar-bahar. seized Rs. 2,52,000 in cash from them,” the Bengaluru City Police tweeted. Andhar - Bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards.
Kanwar Yatra returns: Safety meets spirituality and swag
After a two-year gap due to the pandemic, the city is gearing up for the return of the annual Kanwar Yatra from July 14. With the launch of a registration system set up by the Delhi Police to help pilgrims enlist themselves for the journey, the focus this year is on safety amid the enthusiasm of a comeback.
Karnataka rains: After Agumbe landslide, schools, anganawadis shut in Udupi
As heavy rainfall continued to batter Karnataka's coastline, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, as a precautionary measure, have declared a holiday for all schools and anganwadis on Monday. However, pre-university, degree and professional colleges will be open. IAS officer Kurma Rao M, the deputy commissioner of Udupi, shared the government order declaring a holiday for schools in the district on Twitter.
