Ahead of monsoon session, Goa Congress shaken by rumours of MLAs joining BJP

The ruling BJP in Goa is attempting to woo as many as eight Congress MLAs into the party fold, but has been able to convince only six MLAs to switch sides. The BJP is hopeful that it can add another three before the end of the day, people familiar with the developments in the two parties have confirmed.

A day after the Congress rushed its AICC observer Dinesh Gundu Rao to the state, speculation has gathered steam that a switchover of legislators is likely to happen later today. Rao held a meeting with ten of 11 Congress MLAs and tried to put up a united appearance. It also happened to be the third anniversary of the day when 10 MLAs formed a separate faction and switched over to the BJP back in 2019.

“Efforts are on but whether it will succeed remains a question,” a Congress MLA told HT on condition of anonymity.

People aware of the development revealed that the six MLAs who have already expressed willingness to switch sides include former chief minister Digambar Kamat, current leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldessai.

The AICC observer who was speaking to the media after a meeting of Congress MLAs said he had called the meeting to plan the party’s strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly which begins on Monday.

The BJP’s rush to complete the crossover is said to be on account of July 10 being Aadashi Ekadashi, considered an auspicious day.

In the run-up to the Goa Assembly elections, the Congress candidates had submitted affidavits that they will not switch over to the BJP which were signed in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Goa.

The then candidates had also taken vows before the Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji, the Holy Cross Shrine and a mosque vowing not to switch over to the BJP.

However, the ruling BJP had begun targeting members of the opposition including leader of Opposition Michael Lobo with Minister Vishwajit Rane accusing Lobo of having committed ‘gross illegalities’ which ironically are alleged to have happened during the time Lobo was Vishwajit’s colleague in the cabinet led by Pramod Sawant.

Lobo said that the meeting with Gundu Rao was scheduled to take place last week but has taken place this week since Rao had other commitments and couldn’t arrive in Goa earlier.