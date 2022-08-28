Govt likely to take a decision on Ganesha festival on Aug 30

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Saturday that the government is yet to take a final call on allowing the Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, and may decide on it probably on August 30.

The Minister along with Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan on Saturday visited the ground for a spot inspection and held talks with locals and groups that have come forward to organise the festival there, after which he said, one opinion that came out during discussion was for the government itself to organise the festival. "We have not decided yet...We have given two more days time to see if any other group will come forward, because the High Court has asked to verify all applications. Also, the Waqf board and others are going for an appeal probably on Monday according to my information. The government has already filed a caveat before the Supreme Court," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said groups that want to celebrate the Ganesha festival in survey number 40 of Chamrajpet (Idgah ground) are of the only demand that the festival should be celebrated there, and are okay with the government itself organising it.

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday had modified an interim order of a single judge bench on the Chamrajpet Idgah playground dispute, saying religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government there, but for a limited period from August 31. Earlier, the court on Thursday had ordered that the two-acre land should be used only as a playground and Muslims should be allowed to pray there on only two festivals -- Bakrid and Ramzan -- till the case was disposed of.

Indicating that the government is likely to prescribe specifications with respect to pandals and arrangements in terms of decoration, music among others, if the festival is allowed in the ground, Ashoka said, the main intention is to have a peaceful festival. He said that consensus also needs to be evolved on the duration of the celebration. In response to a question, the Minister also said that the orders allowing namaz to be offered on the Idgah ground twice a year will continue to be followed.

