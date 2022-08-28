Govt likely to take a decision on Ganesha festival on Aug 30
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Saturday that the government is yet to take a final call on allowing the Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, and may decide on it probably on August 30.
The Minister along with Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan on Saturday visited the ground for a spot inspection and held talks with locals and groups that have come forward to organise the festival there, after which he said, one opinion that came out during discussion was for the government itself to organise the festival. "We have not decided yet...We have given two more days time to see if any other group will come forward, because the High Court has asked to verify all applications. Also, the Waqf board and others are going for an appeal probably on Monday according to my information. The government has already filed a caveat before the Supreme Court," Ashoka said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said groups that want to celebrate the Ganesha festival in survey number 40 of Chamrajpet (Idgah ground) are of the only demand that the festival should be celebrated there, and are okay with the government itself organising it.
A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday had modified an interim order of a single judge bench on the Chamrajpet Idgah playground dispute, saying religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government there, but for a limited period from August 31. Earlier, the court on Thursday had ordered that the two-acre land should be used only as a playground and Muslims should be allowed to pray there on only two festivals -- Bakrid and Ramzan -- till the case was disposed of.
Indicating that the government is likely to prescribe specifications with respect to pandals and arrangements in terms of decoration, music among others, if the festival is allowed in the ground, Ashoka said, the main intention is to have a peaceful festival. He said that consensus also needs to be evolved on the duration of the celebration. In response to a question, the Minister also said that the orders allowing namaz to be offered on the Idgah ground twice a year will continue to be followed.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
