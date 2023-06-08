Govt to receive caste survey report: Sidda

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the government will receive and review the findings of the social-economic caste survey conducted by the Permanent Backward Classes Commission (PBCC) during his previous term as head of the government. The data collected through this survey will serve as the foundation for providing necessary facilities and benefits to various communities based on their specific needs.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also criticized the previous BJP government for creating confusion surrounding reservation policies (PTI)

The chief minister made this statement during a meeting with representatives from the Karnataka Shoshitha Vargagala Maha Okkuta, a federation representing oppressed classes at the official residence of Krishna on Wednesday.

“The caste-wise survey will provide the necessary data for taking appropriate decisions about the facilities to be provided to the people of different communities (preferential treatment). The survey was conducted to avail scientific and accurate information which is essential for providing reservations and other facilities. He said that the report would be received and appropriate action will be taken based on the data,” read a communication from the CM’s office.

He also criticized the previous BJP government for creating confusion surrounding reservation policies. Siddaramaiah asserted that resolving this confusion is crucial to achieve social justice for all citizens. “The confusion created by the BJP government in the reservation will be resolved. Otherwise, social justice cannot be provided to anyone, the chief minister opined,” added the communication.

The meeting witnessed the participation of over 150 representatives and leaders from various unions representing different castes and communities. K M Ramachandrappa led the delegation, which included notable figures such as Mavalli Shankar, Prof. Ravi Vermakumar, Ananth Nayak, Dr. Narasimhaiah, Prof. Japhet, BT Lalithanayak, and GS Patil.

During the Congress government’s tenure from 2013 to 2018, socio-economic surveys were conducted through the Permanent Backward Classes Commission at a cost of ₹162 crore. These surveys aimed to gather comprehensive data to better understand the socio-economic conditions of marginalized communities in the state.

