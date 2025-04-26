Greater Bengaluru township to feature wide roads like Delhi, Chandigarh: DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that the ambitious Greater Bengaluru township will be designed with wide avenues inspired by the planned cities of Delhi and Chandigarh, aiming to set a national benchmark in urban development, The Hindu reported. DK Shivakumar asserted that the project would transform the area into a modern, model city

Speaking to media in Mysuru, Shivakumar brushed aside opposition from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who has raised objections to the acquisition of land in Bidadi for the township.

Shivakumar asserted that the project would transform the area into a modern, model city. “The township will be developed on 10,000 acres and will surpass the existing Bengaluru in terms of planning and infrastructure,” he said, according to the report.

He defended the government's decision to retain the acquired land, stating that the land acquisition had been initiated during the tenure of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. “I am not ready to denotify it. Every time land is denotified, it leads to allegations of corruption. I’ve seen it firsthand,” he said.

Shivakumar also questioned why the JD(S) did not denotify the land during Kumaraswamy’s two terms as Chief Minister, despite having proposed the establishment of seven townships, including Bidadi, Sathanur, and Nandagudi.

The Deputy CM confirmed that consultations had already taken place with affected farmers. “They have been assured fair compensation, either in the form of money or developed plots. Their concerns are being addressed,” he said.

In a move likely to spark debate, Shivakumar reiterated his intention to rename Ramanagara district as ‘Bengaluru South district’. “Our name, our right,” he declared.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on April 24 gave his assent to the landmark Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, a legislation set to overhaul the civic administration of Bengaluru.

The bill proposes breaking up the existing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into several smaller municipal corporations to improve governance and service delivery in the rapidly growing city.