'Hand over to criminals?': Cong swipe at minister over Tipu Sultan

A video of a pro-Hindutva group's leader is making the rounds, in which he is threatening Congress MLA Tanveer Sait's life after his proposal to build a statue of Tipu Sultan in Srirangapatna, near Mysuru. The fringe outfit's leader warned Sait that if he builds even one feet of the statue, they will ‘take out his last rites’.

The video could not be verified by Hindustan Times independently.

It has however been shared by several handles on social media and even picked up by the Karnataka unit of the Congress, who slammed the state's Home department and questioned the safety of their representatives.

“Earlier a BJP goon had threatened to shoot @PriyankKharge, today another has threatened MLA Tanveer Sait's life. If these people can give out death threats to our representatives and roam around freely, doesn't it mean that the Home department is dead, @JnanendraAraga?” the Karnataka Congress tweeted.

“@BSBommai, is Karnataka ruled by you or goons? @JnanendraAraga, are you still the Minister of Home Affairs yourself or have you handed over the position to criminals? Can the common people expect protection if the government is nurturing those who threaten the lives of the people's representatives?” they added in a second tweet.

The ruling BJP has not yet responded to the Congress' questions.

Sait, who represents the Narasimharaja constituency, had promised a 100-feet tall statue of the warrior on Thursday and said it would stand as a symbol of the "true history", which has been "distorted" by the ruling BJP in the state.