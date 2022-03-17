Happy Holi 2022: 5 places to celebrate the festival of colours in Bengaluru
This Holi don’t just celebrate with colours but with colourful food on your plate as well. Here’s a guide on the best places to play Holi with your tastebuds and the four other senses in Bengaluru.
Phoolo Wali Holiat The Boozy Griffin
This Holi, you can enjoy a Mathura-themed Holi along with fabulous food and drinks. To top it off, The Boozy Griffin also has some of the best DJs in town. DJ Sam, DJ Vidyut, and others will bring the house down here. You can also celebrate with special Holi-themed drinks and gujiya.
Venue: The Boozy Griffin, Marathalli
Date and Time: 8 pm Thursday,17th and 1 pm Friday,18th March 2022
Entry Fee: Free
United Colors of Bangalore (UCB) at The Lalit Ashok
Looking to do something different this Holi? Well head over to The Lalit Ashok for a party with unlimited rain dance and live dhol.The poolside party and lush green lawns will liven up the 4th edition of UCB. Book your tickets before they sell out.
Day 1: 18th March (Friday)- DJ Hassan | DJ Jeevan | DJ Kishan
Day 2: 19th March (Saturday) - DJ Harsh Bhutani | DJ Esha | DJ Thouseef | DJ Jay
Venue: The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru
Date: 18th and 19th March 2022
Entry Fee: Rs.699
Royal Orchid Holi Festival at Royal Orchid Hotel
Give your Holi celebrations a five-star experience this year at Royal Orchid Hotel. An open-air celebration, with rain dance and 12 hours of non-stop music will make you put on your dancing shoes.
Venue: Royal Orchid Hotel, Bengaluru
Date: 18th March 2022, 11 am to 8:00 pm
Entry Fee: Rs.700 per couple (fully remediable)
Rang Barse Holi Party at Chugg Gastro Bar
If you are looking for something different this Holi, this is your jam. Dance to beats, play with organic colours and flowers and enjoy thandai and chaat along with other food and drinks. The event also promises 10 DJs, live dhol, and 15 hours of non-stop music.
Venue: Chugg Gastro Bar, Bengaluru,
Date: 17th, 18th & 19th March from 10 am onwards
Entry Fee: Rs.199 onwards
Sunburn at Phoenix Marketcity
At long last, Sunburn is back. Grab your tickets for the party of the season with the amazing KSHMR. An evening full of EDM will be bolstered by DJ Siana Catherine who will also perform at the event.
Venue: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru,
Date: 19th March 5 pm onwards
Entry Fee: Rs.1000 onwards
Make the weekend joyful and full of memories by celebrating at the best places in the city with your loved ones.Have a happy Holi and stay safe.
