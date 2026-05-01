Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the Greater Bengaluru Authority has initiated measures to identify dangerous structures and trees across the city to prevent accidents and ease traffic congestion. Have initiated measures to identify dangerous structures, trees: Deputy CM Shivakumar

The move comes in the wake of rain-related destruction in the city over the past two days, which has resulted in 10 deaths and led to widespread damage.

Seven among those who were killed on Wednesday were crushed to death when the Bowring Hospital compound wall collapsed on them due to stormy winds with heavy downpour and hailstorm.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the GBA officials, he said the exercise includes surveying old buildings, compound walls and trees that could pose risks to the public.

"They have identified for the first phase 448 trees. The branches and not the trees, have to be cut. At some places where there are trees which have completely dried up will be cut," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the objective is to prevent the traffic congestion and ensure free flow of traffic.

Shivakumar said the list has been prepared by the police department under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy, who coordinated with traffic and station-level officers across Bengaluru. "They have given a list to the corporation. I am directing them today to go ahead and cut the trees," he said.

Shivakumar explained that the due process will be followed with intimation to the forest department.

"We will inform the forest department also, which is a part of our municipal corporation. We will see that all these trees will be cut," he said, referring to weak or hazardous trees and branches.

On exit poll predictions, the Deputy Chief Minister said he does not place faith in them.

"I have a different political view. Personally, I don't believe in exit polls. I believe my workers, I believe my leaders," he said, expressing confidence in his party's prospects.

He said he would soon travel to meet party workers and leaders.

"My workers are so confident. I want to go and meet them, speak to them individually," he said.

Shivakumar added that he would be joined by senior leaders for the visit. "Tomorrow over lunch, myself, our party General Secretary in charge Jeetan Singh, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel, and others, all of us are meeting," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.