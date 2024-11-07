‘He respected law,’ says Karnataka Dy CM after Lokayukta police questions CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah respected the law after the latter appeared before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru in connection with alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. Chief minister Siddaramaiah along with deputy CM DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

"He has respected the law. He could have taken time since there was an election but still, he has respected the law. That is the way of functioning...," Dy Shivakumar told reporters.

He further said, "Congress is going to win all the 3 seats in Karnataka (by-election)."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed alleged that the BJP-led central government wants all the agencies to harass CM Siddaramaiah. However, he added that they will not find anything.

Speaking to ANI, Political Secretary to CM Siddaramaiah, Naseer Ahmed said, "There is no charge against the CM. He is clear. He has gone to Lokayukta Police and appeared there to respect the law of the land. He has a very clear conscience that he has not done anything wrong. He will not do anything wrong. He is a man with a clean image. After the inquiry, the CM has said that these are all fake cases filed by the BJP and it is their agenda to bring CBI...They (the centre) want all the agencies to harass the CM. They will not find anything. The more they harass him the more he will get the sympathy of the people."

Earlier today, on Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah said the Lokayukta is an independent agency like the CBI and has answered all the questions posed by the Lokayukta.

His comment came amid demand by the opposition for a CBI probe in the MUDA case.

Speaking to reporters after his questioning CM Siddaramaiah said, "Lokayukta is an independent agency, like CBI. I have answered all the questions asked by the Lokayukta, and my responses have been recorded. They will proceed with further investigation. My wife has returned those sites saying that there are accusations against me."

Today CM Siddaramaiah appeared before Lokayukta Police in Mysuru for an inquiry over the MUDA case.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially has initiated an inquiry into the MUDA case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi. It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted these sites to the Chief Minister's wife in a prime location in Mysuru city.

The ED has also filed a money laundering case against Siddaramaiah and others. This case was prompted by a First Information Report (FIR) from the state Lokayukta concerning the MUDA, placing the CM in a difficult situation.

The FIR names Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, from whom Swamy bought land that was later gifted to Parvathi. The ED has applied provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its case, allowing the agency to summon individuals for questioning and possibly seize assets during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he is facing political persecution. He has stated that he will not resign, despite ongoing demands from the BJP for him to leave his position as head of government.

As the allegations surfaced, the BJP has accused the Congress of supporting "corrupt" leaders and has demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation. However, Siddaramaiah has quashed all demands for his resignation.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court issued notices to CM Siddaramaiah and others on a petition seeking the transfer of the investigation into the MUDA land allotment case registered against the Chief Minister, his wife, and others.

In a petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna, the court also issued notices to the Central and State governments, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Lokayukta police. The High Court directed the Lokayukta police to submit details of the probe conducted until November 25 while adjourning further hearings on the petition until November 26.