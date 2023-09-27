‘Heartening’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar on CWRC's decision over Cauvery water release to TN

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said it is heartening that the Cauvery Water Control Committee (CWRC) rejected Tamil Nadu's call for Karnataka to release 12,500 cusecs of water daily. He also praised the officials who represented Karnataka, saying that they argued competently.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (PTI)

His statements come in the backdrop of the CWRC's decision to reduce the amount of water being released from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu from 5,000 cusecs to 3,000 cusecs. This decision came after the committee held a meeting yesterday during the Bengaluru bandh, called by farmers and pro-Kannada activists in protest against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government releasing Cauvery water to the neighbouring southern state.

The CWRC, after considering the drought-like situation being witnessed in several districts amid a rainfall deficit, therefore scrapped the earlier order which directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily. The state has now been ordered to release 3,000 cusecs against Tamil Nadu's demand of 12,500 cusecs from Thursday till October 15.

"Someone used to say that the people of Kanakapura use Mekedatu Dam water. We will convince both the Cauvery water committees about the Mekedatu project. There is hope again with the Supreme Court's verdict, so I appeal to our MPs and Union Ministers to put pressure on the Centre," Shivakumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Shivakumar also spoke about the state-wide bandh to be held on Friday, saying, “The people of the state have expressed their anger through a peaceful protest. The court will not allow another bandh, so there is no chance for a bandh on September 29.”

He added that time will give the answer to whether the controversial Mekedatu reservoir project will be constructed during the Siddaramaiah regime.

"We will take ruthless action against those who damage public property. I will not do this, the court will do it. I have also given notice before the bandh. I would like to thank all those who fought non-partisanly on the Cauvery issue. Let all the people of the state pray for rain," he further stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

