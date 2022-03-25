Heavy power cuts in Bengaluru on March 25 and 26, check list of areas affected

There are many ongoing maintenance works in progress in Silicon city Bengaluru, including the shifting of overhead cables and wires underground before rain arrives. This is resulting in frequent power cuts in many areas. Power cuts in the summer are dreaded more as citizens will have to do without fans or air conditioning to battle the heat.

Areas where there will be a power outage today (March 25):

South Zone | 10 am to 7 pm

st A Cross, 1st B Cross Basaveshwara Nagar, around Kambi Siddaramaiah Hostel and Bank of India, Sanskruthi Nagar, Nrupatunga Nagar, Kottanur main road, T R Hospital, Ramaiah Nagar main road, Gautam Nagar, Vasantwallabha Nagar, Kottanur Village, Ganesanagar, Goruwara Ganeshanagar Temple, Bus Stand Royal Country, Talghattapur Police Station, 2nd Cross Road Vishwasarha Layout, Hongsandra Main Road, Miko Layout and surrounding areas, Panattur Main Road, New Horizon College Road, Kaverrappa Layout.

North Zone | 10 am to 7 pm

Old Bharat Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhubaneswar Nagar 5th, 6th, 7th Main Road, Near 8th Mile, Tumkur Main Road, T. Dasarahalli Metro Rear, KK Road, Shettihalli, Mallasandra, Marigold Apartment, AGBG Layout Dwarka Nagar, 7th Main Road Kaveri Nagar, Bhubaneswari Nagar, Thirumanahalli G Block Cooperative City Road, Tatinagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegollahalli, LKR City, Kannuramma L / O, Muneshwara Temple, a part of Ring Road, Sri Ram Apartment Layout, Srinidhi Layout, Balaji Layout, Manjunatha MS Munneshwara layout, Kullatur Layout, DB Sandra, YPR 1st Main Road, Jaladarshini Layout, 80ft Road, New BEL Road, SL Garden Apartment.

East Zone | 10 am to 7 pm

in Kachanayakanahalli, Hennagara, Hosahalli Coffee Board Layout, Shobha (Vidyanagar) Lingarajapura, Kariyanapalya, Ramaiah Layout, Oil Mill Road Channasandra, FCI Gowdon, Safal, VSR Layout, Prakash Road, Madura City Road, Sorahunase Road, Madhuranagar Road, EPEG Nagar Road and surrounding areas, Nagaraju TC Valiyamma Temple, Bini DTC, Hulleri DTC, Near BSNL Junction, 13th Main K G Pura Main Road Vivekananda road, Nehru road.

West Zone | 9 am to 8 pm

5th Main Road Suddagunte Palya BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, Gandhi Park - 1 Upkar Layout, RTO Office Main Road, RR Residency Bhubaneswar Nagar, Dodabasti Main Road, Kalyani Layout, RR Layout, Upadhya layout, BDA Area Block-1 Poonamparijatam Apoorva Layout, BWSSB Office, Kengeri Main Road, Poonam Hall Taralu Estate, Vasudevapura, CRPF, Allakkanoddi Andhrahali Main Road, BBMP Office Road 3rd Cross D Group Layout Prasad Mandir, G.P. Maruti Nagar and Narshima Complex BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden.

Areas where there will be a power outage tomorrow (March 26):

South Zone: 10 am to 6:30 pm

Marathahalli, Deepa Nursing Home, Sanjaya Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Bescom Old Office Road, Maruti Nagar, Old Madiwala, Dollars Colony, Bowie Colony, Chikkadukodi, Balaji Nagar, Brindavan Layout, Tavarekere Mori, Gurapannapalya, Bismillangra, Madarsab Layout, New Gurapanapalya, JC Industrial Layout Peenya Village, BBMP office area.

East Zone: 10 am to 7 pm

Bayasabi Layout, TrM Temple Kuvempu Nagar, Muttagatti Dene, Ashra Colony, Goodnahalli 'Reliance Fresh TC Play Road' Near K G Pura Main Road, Brilliant High School, Pai Layout BDA Area Block-1.

West Zone: 9 am to 8 pm

Pai Layout BDA Area Block-1 Kempegowda Nagar, Acharya College Road, Vigneshwara City, Vidya Layout, Kollimane Road, Attiguppe Petrol bunk, Vidia Layout, Bhel Guest House, Subbanna Garden, Bhel Township, Marathalli, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Maruti Office, Manjunatha Nagar, Maruti Office

North Zone: 10 am to 7 pm

Peenya Village, BBMP Office Area Telecom L / O, Kikabettahalli, Narasipura Bus Stop, Defense L / O Kirloskar Layout Shivakot, Madhugirihalli, DB Lake, Tarabanahalli , Bilijaji, Dasenahalli, Guddadahajalli, BGS College, CCBF, CPDO, KMF, Central Poultry, Ground Floor, parts of Nelamangala Danish farm and Kasanavadi.

According to a recent report, the state has achieved its highest energy consumption post COVID in the first week of March, which amounted to about 14,800 megawatts. A clear indication that economic activity has returned to pre-pandemic levels after a two-year slowdown.

This has resulted in unscheduled power cuts across the state. Electricity companies are resorting to one or two hours of unscheduled outages in urban areas every day and the duration is said to be around six hours in rural areas.

Earlier this week, the legislative assembly saw a heated debate between Bandeppa Kashempur, a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the JDS and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, wherein Bandeppa said “Farmers in rural areas get around seven hours of electricity a day on average. I ask BJP to double this to at least 14 hours, considering the state has turned around from buying to selling surplus electricity.”