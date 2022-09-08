Heavy rain in Bengaluru predicted for next two days: ‘Worst not over…’

With Bengaluru grappling with massive flooding in several parts of the city, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the “worst is not over yet”, predicting heavy downpour in India's IT capital for the next two days. The weather office said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday, and interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka," it said, reported news agency PTI.

Also read: What explains massive flooding in Bengaluru?

According to the weather office, the city has recorded 251.4 mm of rain in the last four days. The city witnessed 131.6 mm of rainfall on Sunday, the highest 24-hour precipitation in September in 34 years. Further, between September 1 and September 7 (Wednesday), Bengaluru Rural gauged 752.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 303.5 mm - an excess of 148 percent, while Bengaluru urban received 168 percent surplus rainfall, reported PTI citing IMD data.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the IMD had sounded an "orange" alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts till 8:30 am on Thursday. It had raised a "yellow’ alert for Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Davanagere, Hassan, Mandya, and Mysuru districts for the same period.

Also read: Bengaluru floods: Drinking water supply to be stopped in city for 2 days

Four colour codes - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) - are used by the weather office for rain alerts.

Meanwhile, severe water logging due to heavy rainfall has led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In order to tackle this, the Karnataka High Court has also directed the city's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of the affected citizens.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail