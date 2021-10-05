Heavy rain leaves 1 dead in Bengaluru; CM Bommai says relief work on

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said relief work was underway and that he was personally monitoring the situation after heavy rain wreaked havoc Sunday night and in the wee hours of Monday bringing down trees and flooding homes . “Because of the heavy rains yesterday in several places, water has entered houses, the damage has been caused to some roads. We have understood the magnitude. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner has already given directions to zonal officers and relief works are on,” he said. At least one person was killed in the heavy rains BBMP officials said.

Bommai said that he was personally monitoring the relief work and is in constant touch with the BBMP commissioner in this regard. “Draining out water to help the movement of vehicles in waterlogged areas, providing relief to those who have faced the brunt of rains with water entering their houses will be the priority. Directions have been given to start the work immediately and to release the necessary money required for it,” he added.

BS Nagaraj Dhanya, former secretary of the Bangalore Hotel Association and Karnataka Hotel Association, was killed in the downpour . According to traffic police, the scooter rammed into a tree that fell on the road at Jayanagar in the early hours of Monday.

Normal life city was hit by the continuous downpour. Power cuts and waterlogging at several low-lying areas of the city were reported. According to BBMP, 31 water logging complaints and instances of trees falling were reported in the city.

In the western zone of the city, 10 waterlogging complaints were reported, in the south zone, two tree falling complaints and three cases of water entering the houses were received. In Rajarajeshwari Nagar, 15 water logging cases were recorded. In the Dasarahalli zone, five similar cases of water logging were recorded, while in Mahadevpura four similar cases were reported.

A 10-foot tall compound wall also collapsed in Ramesh Nagar. The BBMP also received complaints of six cows and goats being washed away in heavy rains near Akkamahadevi Chowltry.

The worst-affected areas in the city were RR Nagar, HBR Layout, Domlur, Saraki, Malleswaram, Lakshminarayanapura, Kamalapura, Pattegarapalya, Kamakshipalya, and Mysuru Road.

The IMD recorded 63.8 mm rainfall at Bengaluru city central rain gauge, 59.4 mm in HAL, and 8.7 mm at Kempegowda International Airport. According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management center (KSNDMC), the highest rainfall of 98 mm was recorded at Jnanabharathi station.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, over the next 24 hours (on Tuesday), rains or thundershowers are very likely in most places over coastal Karnataka, at many places over south interior Karnataka, and at a few places over north interior Karnataka. For Bengaluru, the IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky and said that one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30ºC and 21ºC celsius, respectively.