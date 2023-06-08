A chopper service has been launched between Bengaluru and Tirupati by FlyBlade India company for the pilgrims. Tirumala Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh which is roughly 250 kilometers from Karnataka’s capital is a popular spiritual town with lakhs of pilgrims visiting every month.

Helicopter service begins from Bengaluru to Tirupati. Details

The chopper to Tirumala can accommodate up to five guests in it and it will cost around Rs. 3,50,000 excluding the GST. FlyBlade India will operate this service from Bengaluru’s HAL airport at around 9.30 am every day and will return on the same day in the evening by 4 pm from Tirupati. The bookings can be made through the FlyBlade India website, said the company. Tirupati is already equipped with a domestic airport as pilgrims from all over the country visit the temple town.

In October last year, FlyBlade India India has also launched a chopper service from HAL airport to Kempegowda International Airport. It was started to reduce the two-hour commute time from the city to the airport to a quick 15-minute ride. It also runs a chopper service to Coorg and Kabini areas in Karnataka from Bengaluru.

In February this year, FlyBlade India joined hands with Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC). While the GTDC services are primarily joy rides, Blade India also provides to and from the airport to their destination services for the tourists.

