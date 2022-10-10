Want to take a chopper service to Bengaluru airport? Details here

For Bengaluru flyers, it's a day they have been eagerly waiting for. The chopper service between the Kempegowda International Airport and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport is set to be launched on Monday. The chopper ride to the Bengaluru airport will reduce the commute from the city - which sometimes takes up to two hours - to a quick 15-minute ride.

According to BLADE India, the company that is handling the chopper service, there will be two helicopters in a day from Monday to Friday. An announcement on the company website read, “From the 10th of October you can now get to Bengaluru City Center in under 15 mins from the BLADE helipad in BK Halli, Hennur, a 10 min car ride from the Airport terminal. A BLADE car will shuttle you between the BLADE helipad and pick-up point 2 at the Airport departure terminal. Flights operate in the morning and evening Monday through Friday. (sic)”

Currently, all choppers will operate from the HAL airport, which is located in the heart of the city. Based on the response from the customers, the company will extend its services to all areas in Bengaluru. The first chopper every day is scheduled at 9 am from the KIA airport to the HAL airport and another one at 4.15 pm from HAL airport to KIA airport. “Passengers can now skip the painful 2-hour travel in traffic and choose for a fast 15-minute chopper instead to Bengaluru airport. The services will be launched at Whitefield and Electronic City subsequently”, said a statement earlier issued by the firm.

However, this is not the first time Bengaluru would be experiencing a chopper service. In 2018, the chopper was launched from Electronics City to Kempegowda International Airport to reduce travel time. It was later discontinued as it did not receive enough response from the passengers.

