'Hello sir...': Bengaluru Traffic Police complains to civic body about flooded roads
- Bengaluru got relentless rains on Wednesday, which measured up to 60 mm, with residents flooding Twitter with videos of inundated roads, while several trains were cancelled and diverted from Bengaluru due to flood-like situation.
Bengaluru was lashed by 60 mm rain Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department said the southwest monsoon had become active over interior Karnataka.
News agency ANI quoted an IMD scientist as saying Karnataka received widespread rainfall and predicted more over the next few days. The IMD has issued a 'red' alert for coastal and southern areas, and a 'yellow' warning for Bengaluru for Thursday and Friday.
Rains have crippled daily activities in Bengaluru, with many taking to Twitter and other social media with complaints about the infrastructure and drainage system, including the city's traffic police. One user shared a video of an inundated road and lamented the lack of a drainage system.
#Bengalururains trended on Twitter with videos of children on Sarjapur Road taking a ride on a tractor to wade flooded streets on the way to school.
Another Twitter user shared an image of a car sinking in rain water.
Several trains were cancelled and rescheduled by the South Western Railway (SWR) in the wake of flood situations. “Kindly note the changes in the service of trains due to flood situation on Railway bridge No. 627. Train No. 06256 Mysuru- KSR Bengaluru MEMU of 04.08.2022 is Cancelled,” SWR wrote.
Traffic cops from Bengaluru's Frazer town were also among citizens who alerted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local administrative body, of blocked drainage systems.
“Hello Sir, in BBMP Ward No-79, CV Raman Nagar's Sundar Murthy Road drainage is blocked. Due to this, the rain water does not flow smoothly into the master canal and often causes water logging and traffic problems. Therefore drainage repair work should be done urgently sir,” they tweeted.
Rain this season have also wreaked havoc in coastal and Malnad regions of the state, claiming as many as 59 lives in the past two months. According to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, there were recorded losses of ₹40 crore in the state on Tuesday due to the incessant downpour. Rain-related damages include crop loss, infrastructure loss, damage to houses and shops, among others.
Karnataka has already released ₹500 crore to repair infrastructure, the CM told PTI.
