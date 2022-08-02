"Here is what this new road sign means...” explains Bengaluru traffic police

Bengaluru Traffic Police not only receive complaints via social media but also respond to doubts and clarifications about roads signs and safety. For example, one Twitter user spotted a unusual road sign and shared a picture on social media, asking the cops to explain the sign and its usage.

A Twitter handle belonging to one Aniruddha Mukharjee spotted the sign - four black dots on a white background. The curious commuter clicked a picture and tweeted, tagging the traffic police, "What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic. This is put up just before Hopefarm signal!"

Traffic police in the Whitefield area responded swiftly and explained why the sign had been set up in that area. "Dear Sir, that is a cautionary sign board which (warns) that a blind person may likely be on the road (and so you must) exercise caution while driving. There is a school (for blind people) at Hope Farm Junction where this board is placed. Regards."

Many users agreed that they too did not know the meaning behind that traffic sign and thanked the police for explaining it. One person wrote: "Thanks for informing. I was not knowing" and another one said: "Thank you for the education! Most of us are unaware of these road signs and their meaning!"

