"Here is what this new road sign means...” explains Bengaluru traffic police
- A commuter asked about a new traffic sign on Bengaluru roads and cops explained him in detail.
Bengaluru Traffic Police not only receive complaints via social media but also respond to doubts and clarifications about roads signs and safety. For example, one Twitter user spotted a unusual road sign and shared a picture on social media, asking the cops to explain the sign and its usage.
A Twitter handle belonging to one Aniruddha Mukharjee spotted the sign - four black dots on a white background. The curious commuter clicked a picture and tweeted, tagging the traffic police, "What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic. This is put up just before Hopefarm signal!"
Traffic police in the Whitefield area responded swiftly and explained why the sign had been set up in that area. "Dear Sir, that is a cautionary sign board which (warns) that a blind person may likely be on the road (and so you must) exercise caution while driving. There is a school (for blind people) at Hope Farm Junction where this board is placed. Regards."
Many users agreed that they too did not know the meaning behind that traffic sign and thanked the police for explaining it. One person wrote: "Thanks for informing. I was not knowing" and another one said: "Thank you for the education! Most of us are unaware of these road signs and their meaning!"
Army, police to probe death of Rajasthan man who slipped into Pokhran firing range
The Jaisalmer police and Indian Army authorities are jointly investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who unauthorisedly entered the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district and sustained grievous injuries that led to Salman's' death on Monday, people aware of the development said. “Both Army and Police are jointly investigating the case,” Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma added. Doctors who conducted the autopsy have attributed Salman's death to a “head injury”, Kumar added.
Karnataka: Two more arrested in murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru
The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru. The accused have been identified as Saddam and Harris. Police said in an official statement, "Cr No 63/2022 u/s Sections 16, 18 of UA(P) Act 1967 sections 302, 120B r/w 34 IPC, registered in Bellare Police Statement, two accused have been arrested on August 2."
‘Entire TMC a thief’: Bengal BJP's Sukanta Majumdar on Partha, Arpita arrests
Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at chief minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her party, Trinamool Congress, has been 'lying from the very beginning' about Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee's involvement in the ongoing investigation in the teacher recruitment scam. Majumdar went on to say that Banerjee used to be a part of the political campaign of the two arrested in the School Service Commission scam.
Pune: Controversy over name forces Eknath Shinde to cancel garden inauguration
A new controversy has erupted involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that a garden that he was supposed to inaugurate during a trip to Pune was developed on public land and named after him. His supporter Nana Bhangire had recently joined the Shinde camp, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, and was the made Pune unit chief.
BMTC introduces new Vayuvajra route between Silk Institute Metro and KIA
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has added a new route connecting commuters from the Silk Institute metro station to the Kempegowda International Airport in a bid to further improve regional connectivity. This route takes commuters from the Silk Institute on Kanakapura Main Road to the Bengaluru airport through the Konanakunte Cross, Banashankari, Jayanagara 4th Block, Shanthinagara, R M Guttahalli and Hebbala.
