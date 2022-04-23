‘High command to decide on cabinet expansion or rejig,’ Karnataka CM
Amid speculations over whether it will be cabinet expansion or rejig in Karnataka, ahead of assembly polls next year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday maintained that he would get to know about it only after discussing with the BJP high command.
He had recently said that BJP national President J P Nadda will hold a special meeting on Karnataka in New Delhi, and thereafter Bommai will be called to the national capital to decide on the cabinet exercise. "I will get to know about it only after discussion with the party high command," Bommai told reporters in response to a question about whether it will be cabinet expansion or reshuffle this time.
Asked whether new faces will be given a chance in the cabinet, he said it will be known when the announcement is made. There is pressure mounting on the CM to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the Assembly elections in five states recently.
Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the Assembly elections next year. There are currently 29 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including the Chief Minister and after the recent resignation of Minister K S Eshwarappa, against the sanctioned strength of 34.
The cabinet exercise will be crucial ahead of the Assembly elections next year, in which the saffron party aims to return to power once again, and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats in the 225-member House.
Thane residents find it difficult to access vaccination centres for children
Although there has been a slight increase in vaccination for the 12-15 years age group, many residents find it difficult to get access to vaccination centres in their vicinity. Merely 14% in this category have taken their first dose so far. Till March 30, only 5% were vaccinated in this category. Many residents face difficulties to find vaccination centres for children within the proximity of their homes.
Only 2 malaria cases in Navi Mumbai so far this year
With precautionary measures on the rise, only two cases of malaria have been detected in this year so far while there were six during the same period last year. According to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, malaria is in the elimination phase. In 2021, a total of 19,741 samples of blood smears were collected, of which six were found to be positive from January to April.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra lawmakers Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana arrested
The Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra escalated after member of parliament Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested by police, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. Ravi Rana, who is an MLA, and his wife were arrested by the Mumbai Police over allegations of creating enmity between different groups after the couple was escorted out of the house in the maximum city's Khar area.
Thane traffic police conduct special awareness drive for those breaking rules
With most motorists flouting the basic traffic rules by not wearing helmets or seatbelts and also by jumping signals, the Thane traffic police have undertaken a special awareness drive wherein those breaking rules are not only fined but also educated on the law and fines imposed to discourage them from repeating the acts. The traffic police registered 3,296 cases of signal jumping in January, 5,249 in February and 8817 in March.
Into the ‘labyrinth’ of the mind
The teenage years are probably the most beautiful years of one's life. One is getting wiser by the day, yet that child-like imagination hasn't got lost. Fired by that imagination and youthful energy, creative juices flow unfettered, finding utterance in music, sport, embroidery, in prose…and poetry. Labyrinth is the perfect example of such teenage creativity, by middle-school student, Dania Khan. Sample this: 'Her hands covered her brown eyes, Hiding the tint of disappointment in them'.
