Hijab won't be allowed during Karnataka II PUC Exams: Education Minister
bengaluru news

Hijab won't be allowed during Karnataka II PUC Exams: Education Minister

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh  (File Photo / ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that hijabs won’t be allowed during the II PUC exams. The 2nd Pre-University Course Examination are going to be held from April 22, 2022 to May 11, 2022.

He said: “All students must follow rules on uniform, hijab cladding students won't be allowed." 

More to follow

