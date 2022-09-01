In a show of harmony, Hindus and Muslims celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together in Karnataka's Mandya

As the rest of the state is marred with controversies, Mandya district showed a different picture altogether, as Muslims and Hindus came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a show of harmony, news agency ANI reported.

Controversy over the festival was fuelled in the state by Hindu groups seeking permission to hold the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at disputed grounds such as the Idgah Maidans in Hubli and Bengaluru. While the Karnataka High Court allowed festival celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubli on Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected the same in Bengaluru.

At such a time, people from both Hindu and Muslim communities came together in Mandya to celebrate the festival together, setting an example. They set up a pandal, decorated it with flowers and garlands and installed a Lord Ganesha idol.

The 10-day event was conducted with great pomp as pooja and prasad distribution were in full swing.

ANI quoted a local resident, Mohamad Zakir, saying that this tradition has been going on for the last 17 years and through it, they want to give the message of communal harmony.

"Harmony and love are more important than any other communal thing, we wanted to establish the Ganesha idol and give a message to society. We are doing it for the last 17 years. There was not much communal atmosphere and Hindu Muslim issues earlier, it started only due to politics. I would like to request whoever creates such tensions to please allow us to live peacefully," Zakir told ANI.

Mandya's Superintendent of Police, Yatish N, was also present at the celebrations and said, “The festival is being celebrated at more than 1800 places. Here also, the festival is being celebrated peacefully, and there is no issue in Mandya as of now. We have made sufficient arrangements for the festivals.”

Here are some visuals of the celebrations:

The banner for the event shows two children hugging each other, while a phrase on the banner reads, 'Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai' - which means Hindus and Muslims are brothers. (ANI)

Residents gathered at the celebration in Mandya. (ANI)

Residents participated in the pooja ceremony peacefully. (ANI)

(With ANI Inputs)