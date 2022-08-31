Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan | In pics

Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations began at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan on Wednesday, which is marred by controversies much like Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

On Tuesday night, the Karnataka high court allowed Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations at the disputed ground, subject to certain conditions, while the Supreme Court rejected the same in Bengaluru.

A Lord Ganesh idol was installed at the ground in Hubballi on Wednesday morning and visuals of the puja and the festivities started pouring in on social media.

K Govardhan Rao, the convener of the Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal which requested the celebrations to be held at the ground, said, “Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the municipal corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour.”

“Puja will be conducted in the traditional way and we are going to celebrate this festival for three days as per the direction of the municipal corporation. We are going to follow all instructions that have been given,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Many netizens expressed approval at the high court's decision, with a Twitter user posting, “Finally Ganpati murti is installed at Eidgah Maidan. The HC said property belonged to the Dharwad municipality & Anjuman-e-Islam was only a leaseholder and they own the land.”

