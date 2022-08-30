Karnataka HC permits Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi Idgah Maidan

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday granted permission to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at an Idgah maidan in the southern state's Hubballi district subject to certain conditions.

The late-night order came as the high court rejected a petition challenging the permission granted by the Dharwad civic body to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at the Idgah maidan in the southern state's Hubballi district. The hearing was held at the chamber of Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

The high court refused to interfere with authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the Hubballi Idgah Maidan.

The verdict came hours after the Supreme Court stalled Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru as it ordered status on the plot.

In the Hubballi Idgah case, the petitioner submitted the municipal commissioner is trying to convert the place of worship and that for the first time Hindu people are seeking to erect a Ganesh pandal.

AAG Dhyan Chinnappa said there is no dispute to title of property in this case, adding the facts in the Chamarajpet land are different from the present matter.

The high court said the property has not been declared as a place of worship

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has decided to allow installation of a Ganapati idol for three days at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. The local mayor, Iresh Anchatageri, made a statement in this regard on Monday after a meeting with elected representatives and officials.

A PTI report said the decision was taken based on the recommendations by a House committee that was constituted by the civic body to take a call on this issue.

According to a Supreme Court order following a dispute, Muslims are allowed to hold prayer at the ground twice a year (Ramzan and Bakri id), while the civic body hoists the national flag during Independence Day and Republic day there.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

