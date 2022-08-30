Home / India News / Karnataka HC permits Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi Idgah Maidan

Karnataka HC permits Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi Idgah Maidan

india news
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 11:44 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) had earlier announced its decision to allow installation of a Ganapati idol for three days at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

File photo of the Karnataka high court.
File photo of the Karnataka high court.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday granted permission to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at an Idgah maidan in the southern state's Hubballi district subject to certain conditions.

The late-night order came as the high court rejected a petition challenging the permission granted by the Dharwad civic body to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at the Idgah maidan in the southern state's Hubballi district. The hearing was held at the chamber of Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

The high court refused to interfere with authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the Hubballi Idgah Maidan.

The verdict came hours after the Supreme Court stalled Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru as it ordered status on the plot.

In the Hubballi Idgah case, the petitioner submitted the municipal commissioner is trying to convert the place of worship and that for the first time Hindu people are seeking to erect a Ganesh pandal.

AAG Dhyan Chinnappa said there is no dispute to title of property in this case, adding the facts in the Chamarajpet land are different from the present matter.

The high court said the property has not been declared as a place of worship

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has decided to allow installation of a Ganapati idol for three days at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. The local mayor, Iresh Anchatageri, made a statement in this regard on Monday after a meeting with elected representatives and officials.

A PTI report said the decision was taken based on the recommendations by a House committee that was constituted by the civic body to take a call on this issue.

According to a Supreme Court order following a dispute, Muslims are allowed to hold prayer at the ground twice a year (Ramzan and Bakri id), while the civic body hoists the national flag during Independence Day and Republic day there.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ganesh chaturthi
ganesh chaturthi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out