Hosting Aero India 2023 matter of pride for State: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that hosting the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 is a matter of pride for the State.

"Hosting the Aero India show is a matter of pride and it has become a practice for Karnataka to host it every year. This event had been held successfully both in the defence and aerospace industries and showcases its strength," Bommai said while speaking on the eve of the five-day-long event.

He said that he wants to see a fully Bengaluru-manufactured aircraft.

"Bengaluru manufactures all the parts, used in the building of an aircraft. So my ambitious dream is that the day should not be far away when we build our own aircraft here in Bengaluru," Bommai said.

Besides CM Bommai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also part of the curtain raiser event said that Aero India 2023 will showcase the country's manufacturing prowess and the progress achieved towards realising the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

"This event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru, Karnataka tomorrow.

Aero India 2023, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will radiate the rise of a strong & self-reliant 'New India' by displaying India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. The focus will be on showcasing indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for a secure and prosperous future.

February 13 to 15 will be business days, while February 16-17, will be open for the public to witness the show. The event comprises a Defence Ministers' Conclave; a CEOs Round Table; a Manthan start-up event; a Bandhan ceremony; breath-taking air shows; a large exhibition; an India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

Concluding his address, Bommai thanked PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for allowing the State to host this show for the 14th time.

Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhat, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Giridhar, Additional Chief Secretary Ramana Reddy, Natarajan, and Anurag Bajpayee were also present.

