How Bengaluru’s 37km double-decker flyover could ease city’s heavy traffic

Bengaluru is set to get a futuristic 37km double-decker corridor aimed at easing the city’s heavy traffic. The ambitious plan, proposed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), will feature a flyover for vehicles on the first level and a Metro line above it. The design seeks to make optimal use of existing space while ensuring faster and smoother commutes. The project is estimated to cost ₹ 9,692 crore, including ₹ 3,023 crore for land acquisition.(AI generated(Google Gemini))

A survey commissioned by BMRCL revealed strong public support for the project. Nearly 90% of 1,000 respondents backed the double-decker idea, with many willing to pay tolls for reduced travel times and less congested routes. The findings underline Bengaluru residents’ frustration with daily traffic and their desire for modern transport solutions, as per a report by TOI.

The proposed corridor will connect JP Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal, and Hosahalli to Kadabagere, covering some of the city’s busiest roads that link residential, commercial, and transit hubs. Once operational, it is expected to improve north-south connectivity and significantly cut travel times across key city points.

The project is estimated to cost ₹9,692 crore, including ₹3,023 crore for land acquisition. The flyover section alone is projected at ₹261 crore per kilometre. This major investment reflects Karnataka’s focus on combining infrastructure with rapid transit efficiency.

Hyderabad-based Aarvee Engineering Consultants has prepared the detailed project report. The corridor will feature four lanes — two in each direction — with multiple ramps for smooth entry and exit. Designed for speeds of up to 80 kmph, the structure aims to provide seamless movement for both road vehicles and Metro commuters.

Earlier, BMRCL had trialled a shorter double-decker stretch between Ragigudda and Silk Board. While the toll system there was later scrapped, the technical insights gained have helped shape the plan for this larger corridor.

Traffic data highlights the urgency of the project. At Hebbal junction alone, more than 5,600 pedestrians and over 10,000 vehicles (in passenger car units) pass per hour, far exceeding the road’s intended capacity. Officials say the double-decker design will help restore traffic balance and improve safety.

The corridor is expected to provide a direct link to the airport, cutting travel times drastically. The integration of road and Metro traffic on a single structure could serve as a model for future urban transit projects in other Indian cities.

This corridor forms part of the ₹15,611 crore Namma Metro Phase III expansion, which adds 45km of new lines. Although the Centre approved the Orange Line in August 2024, the addition of the double-decker feature delayed tenders. The state government will now bear the cost of the flyover component.