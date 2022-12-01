How this foreign national lost wristwatch at Bengaluru airport and later found

A foreign national, who recently travelled to Bengaluru for work purposes, shared an interesting story of getting back his precious wrist watch which he had lost at the Kempegowda International Airport. The man, Anders Andersen, narrated the story of receiving his wristwatch magically on his LinkedIn profile.

While leaving Bengaluru, Anders put his wrist watch, which was gifted to him by his grandfather, into a tray before the security check at the airport. However, he forgot taking it back from the tray and boarded his flight. He wrote, “When I noticed that the watch was missing on my arm on the plane en route from Bengaluru to Frankfurt, I immediately informed Bengaluru airport authority and oriented our local partner Tata Consultancy Services, about the situation.”

Anders, however, confessed that he prepared for the loss of his favorite watch. “With 16 million annual travelers and a country with 1.4 billion people, I could feel the loss creeping under my skin,” he wrote.

But Anders jumped for joy when he got a response from the airport authority confirming the finding of his wristwatch. “After few hours of writing the mail, I was informed that they have recovered the watch and it is ready for pick-up. A representative from our local partner TCS drove it out from the airport and sent it through another representative returning to Denmark from Bengaluru. The watch is back to my wrist, finally,” said Anders.

The post has gone viral on LinkedIn as users expressed shock over the luck of the foreign national.

