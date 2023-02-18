Huge crowds gather to watch Aero India show on last day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): A large number of people gathered on the last day of the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show, Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated it on 13 February.

Today, the people gathered to watch the air show at the Yalahanka air base and were enchanted by the show.

The last day of the air show was open to the general public. People who had gathered even before sunrise eagerly waited for the flight of the metal birds. The show started at 9:30 am.

The Sukhoi and Tejas fighter jets gave a roaring performance that left the audience in awe. The exercise performed by the Sarang and Suryakirana teams thrilled the crowd. The scenes drawn in the sky, attack modes, and escaping near collision in the blink of an eye, were surprising. On this occasion, people celebrated with high cheers.

The mega show saw participation from over 98 countries.

During the event, 73 CEOs from India and abroad, Defence Ministers from 32 countries and Chiefs of the Air Staff from 29 countries interacted with their Indian counterparts and Government functionaries during the show.

Various countries exhibited their defence equipment and gadgets. India Pavilion saw participation from 115 Indian companies which displayed 227 products made in India. Fully configured LCA Tejas Mark 1 was the highlight during the event.

On the Inauguration day, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show. The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

The theme of Aero India 2023 was "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities". Aero India 2023 witnessed participation by more than 80 countries.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which showcased the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

The five-day event radiated the rise of a strong and self-reliant 'New India' by displaying India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. (ANI)