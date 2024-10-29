‘I didn’t even blink': Teenager survives harrowing 22-hour ordeal in Tumakuru lake crevice | Report

In an extraordinary survival story, 19-year-old S. Hamsa Gowda was rescued after 22 hours in a deep and dark crevice at the Mydala Lake in Tumakuru. She is currently recovering at a hospital after falling into a chest-high crevice filled with water on Monday afternoon, The Times of India reported. Firefighters constructed a temporary dam to reduce the water flow, allowing them to safely navigate the treacherous terrain.

The incident began around 2:30 pm on Sunday when Hamsa slipped while navigating between rocks near the lake. She was swiftly swept away by the rushing water and found herself in a narrow, dark space.

"I reached a dark place, and other than the sound of gushing waters, I couldn't hear or see anything. I realised I was not too far away from the place where I fell. It was pitch dark inside, and I had to stand or rest with my back to the rocky wall. I didn't even blink, waiting for someone to come and pull me out. When I heard them calling, I realised they were looking for me," she said, as quoted by the publication.

Unbeknownst to her, a dedicated team of around 60 firefighters, supported by police and local residents, commenced a frantic search for her around 3 pm the same day. “First, we searched in the stream beneath rocks, in vain. We had to stop the rescue operation by 8.30 pm Sunday due to darkness,” said Shashidhar KP, the district fire officer in Tumakuru.

As night fell, Hamsa’s family anxiously awaited news. Her brother, Harsha, spent the night in his car, while their parents arrived to support the rescue efforts. At first light, the search resumed. Firefighters constructed a temporary dam to reduce the water flow, allowing them to safely navigate the treacherous terrain.

“Water rushing down the incline was the main obstacle to the operation. First, we constructed a temporary roof at the top of the gorge. Then we placed bags filled with stones and concrete and diverted the water. As water flow was reduced, we went downstream,” Shashidhar said.

After hours of searching, firefighters heard a faint call for help. Hamsa called for the rescuers and guided them to her location. One by one, the firefighters cautiously made their way through the darkness until they finally reached her.

As she emerged from the crevice, Hamsa was greeted with tears of joy from her mother, Radha. "Our efforts notwithstanding, Hamsa’s courage and confidence kept her in good spirits. Spending 22 hours in a dark deep hole is not possible without that grit,” Shashidhar said.