‘I fell in a drain with chest-deep water,’ Kannada Singer slams BBMP for injury

Bengaluru’s pothole menace and other civic apathy have one more victim, Kannada singer Ajay Warrior has broken his leg after he fell into an open gutter because authorities had failed to replace the cement slab covering the drain hole.

He posted about the incident on Instagram and slammed the BBMP, urging them to take note and provide a safe means of road and footpath to the residents of the city. The incident occurred when he was on his way to the station to catch a train to Kerala, to surprise his daughter on her Birthday. He decided to walk to the main road towards the metro station since there were no Ola/Uber cabs due to heavy rain.

On his way, a huge water clog on the main road forced him to step up to the footpath. “I lost control as my foot slipped into an unseen hole! Before realizing it, I was inside a water drain gutter!! The water was up to my chest” he posted on his social media.

The accident has left him with several stitches on his leg and multiple bruises. “As a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen of Bengaluru, I am here to spread this message as a public safety warning. Unless the concerned authorities recognize the importance of closed footpath drains and culverts, this can easily happen to any one of us, anytime! I shudder at the thought of that chest level water... to think, what if a little child walked into it ?!” he lamented questioning the irresponsible act of the authorities.

Tragedies continue

Only two days back, Kannada television actress, Sunethra Pandit met with an accident due to an unscientific bump in Bengaluru. She suffered a head injury after her scooter skidded while she tried to negotiate a pothole in southern Bengaluru on Saturday night. She is currently recuperating at a private hospital in Basvanagudi.

Tragic incidents due to ignorance and corruption of the authorities are unearthing every day in and around the city, with the heavy rain adding some more to the list, including the dismantling of the floating bridge at Malpe beach in Udupi just 3 days after the inauguration and collapsing of the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in the HSR layout.

A recent KSRTC bus accident on Sunday night under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru that injured 29 people, is also was reported to have caused due potholes.

Although there are reports that BBMP is planning to use a mobile app 'Fix my Street' to make the city roads pot-hole free, it is to be seen how the concerned authorities will fix these issues and ensure safe travel to its citizens and guests.