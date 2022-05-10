‘I fell in a drain with chest-deep water,’ Kannada Singer slams BBMP for injury
Bengaluru’s pothole menace and other civic apathy have one more victim, Kannada singer Ajay Warrior has broken his leg after he fell into an open gutter because authorities had failed to replace the cement slab covering the drain hole.
He posted about the incident on Instagram and slammed the BBMP, urging them to take note and provide a safe means of road and footpath to the residents of the city. The incident occurred when he was on his way to the station to catch a train to Kerala, to surprise his daughter on her Birthday. He decided to walk to the main road towards the metro station since there were no Ola/Uber cabs due to heavy rain.
On his way, a huge water clog on the main road forced him to step up to the footpath. “I lost control as my foot slipped into an unseen hole! Before realizing it, I was inside a water drain gutter!! The water was up to my chest” he posted on his social media.
The accident has left him with several stitches on his leg and multiple bruises.
“As a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen of Bengaluru, I am here to spread this message as a public safety warning. Unless the concerned authorities recognize the importance of closed footpath drains and culverts, this can easily happen to any one of us, anytime! I shudder at the thought of that chest level water... to think, what if a little child walked into it ?!” he lamented questioning the irresponsible act of the authorities.
Tragedies continue
Only two days back, Kannada television actress, Sunethra Pandit met with an accident due to an unscientific bump in Bengaluru. She suffered a head injury after her scooter skidded while she tried to negotiate a pothole in southern Bengaluru on Saturday night. She is currently recuperating at a private hospital in Basvanagudi.
Tragic incidents due to ignorance and corruption of the authorities are unearthing every day in and around the city, with the heavy rain adding some more to the list, including the dismantling of the floating bridge at Malpe beach in Udupi just 3 days after the inauguration and collapsing of the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in the HSR layout.
A recent KSRTC bus accident on Sunday night under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru that injured 29 people, is also was reported to have caused due potholes.
Although there are reports that BBMP is planning to use a mobile app 'Fix my Street' to make the city roads pot-hole free, it is to be seen how the concerned authorities will fix these issues and ensure safe travel to its citizens and guests.
-
H D Kumaraswamy: BJP & Congress want to "finish off" JD(S)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that both the BJP and Congress are luring Kumaraswamy's party leaders from old Mysuru region, where his party JD(S) has a strong presence, with an aim to "finish off" the regional outfit, and said that they won't be successful. Congress has been the regional party's arch rivals in the region. "If this regional party remains, this state has a future...." he said.
-
Need more time to respond, Jharkhand CM Soren tells EC on disqualification plea
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has asked the Election Commission for more time to respond to its notice on a reference that he was liable to be disqualified from the assembly because of a stone quarrying lease in his name last year, the state's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said on Tuesday. JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar said Hemant Soren had been caught up with his mother's treatment in Hyderabad.
-
Bypolls for 7 vacant Karnataka Legislative Council seats on June 3
Biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be held on June 3, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. The election is necessitated as the term of office of 7 members is going to expire on June 14. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 27. The halfway mark in the 75-member Legislative Council is 38.
-
Karnataka HC: Adopting non abandoned or non orphaned child is not an offence
The Karnataka High Court has ruled that adopting a child directly from the parents, where the ward is not abandoned or surrendered or an orphan, does not constitute an offence under Section 80 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar, in a recent order, quashed the proceedings against four people in the Magistrate court.
-
Bengaluru: Accused husband still on the loose month after journalist's suicide
More than a month after the death of a 35-year-old Reuters journalist working in Bengaluru, the accused husband Aneesh Kodayan Koroth has still not been nabbed. Shruthi Narayanan had hanged herself when her husband, Aneesh, was away from home. Police have been unable to track him down. Anish went missing soon after the death of his wife. However police officials reassured that he will soon be arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics