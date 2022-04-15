I was denied entry into temple for being Dalit: Cong leader Parameshwara alleges

Lamenting the 'inequality' that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed that he was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit.

The former Karnataka Home Minister and Karnataka Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event in Bengaluru. "I have done PhD, got my doctorate, and have been to foreign countries, but I was not allowed inside the temple. I have been a legislator, Minister, was number two (Deputy CM) in this state, but I was not allowed inside the temple...they stopped me (outside) and brought mangala- arati there itself," Parameshwara said.

He said, "mangala- arati is brought to me, but I'm not allowed to go near god and take mangala- arati, they bring it outside to prevent me from entering the temple...such a system exists even today in this society, what can I say...."

Parameshwara was Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest-serving KPCC chief and has a PhD in plant physiology from the Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide.

Wondering whether equality exists in the society in a true sense, Parameshwara said to ponder for a moment what would have happened, if there was no constitution, no reservation. "...even a dog can go and drink water in a pond, but a Dalit cannot touch water in tank or a pond, such a system exists even today...there are many such cases..." he alleged.