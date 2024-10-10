‘Icon of not only industry but humanity…’: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, hailing him as a pioneer who transformed India's industry landscape and built a strong foundation for Indian industries. Tributes were paid to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata in the state cabinet meeting held today. (AFP file photo)

Parameshwara also praised Tata's visionary leadership, which earned India tremendous recognition globally.

"I pay my respect and condolences to Ratan Tata, who has pioneered the industry landscape in the country and built a strong foundation for Indian industries. We earned a tremendous amount of name because of him in the entire world," he said.

"The country misses him because he was an icon of not only industry but he was an icon of humanity. His other activities like providing donations and support to children and people who are needy, all those things show us that he was the greatest human being. So we miss him," the Karnataka Minister added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away in Mumbai in recognition of his achievements.

The Cabinet also passed a condolence proposal on Ratan Tata's demise.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, has been kept at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state have condoled the demise of Ratan Tata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday remembering him as a respected figure not just in India but globally.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.