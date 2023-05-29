IMD issues yellow alert to Bengaluru and surrounding areas. Details

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru and predicted moderate rains in the city on Monday. The met department also alerted people about weather disruptions and power cuts in a few parts of the state, due to the rain.

According to IMD, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Mandya districts will receive mild rainfall and yellow alerts are issued to all the areas. It further said that thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kilometers per hour might be present till 4.30 pm on Monday. The department further warned about the traffic disruptions and potential accidents due to the bad weather. It also cautioned people to take measures and stay safe during rains.

Last week, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah held a meeting with all district collectors and directed them to be prepared for the upcoming monsoon season. He also warned them that strict action will be taken, if any accident occurs due to irresponsibility of officials.

He held a video conference with all district collectors from the state capital and even held meetings with the police department. He said, “The pre-monsoon rains have started in the month of April itself. Trees have fallen due to heavy rain and wind. People have lost their lives due to heavy rains and disasters. Precautions should be taken to prevent such mishaps in the state.”

