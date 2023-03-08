‘In 2023-24, 6 new police stations will be established in Bengaluru’: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that four new traffic police stations have been established to reduce the vehicle density between two traffic police stations, read a statement from CMO.

Bommai said new high-end cameras are being installed for the smooth flow of traffic and to reduce the density of vehicles. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

He said, "In 2023-24, six new police stations will come up along with 9 new law and order police stations will be established in Bengaluru City."

CM Bommai further said that an uninterrupted vehicle movement system is being made in high-density corridors, and modern cameras are being installed to ensure safety, checking vehicle numbers and the capacity of the vehicle. A special instruction center will come up on these corridors.

Talking to reporters, he said that the government has initiated several steps for the management of vehicle density and the post of a special commissioner has been created for its high-level maintenance.

