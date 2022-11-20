In Bengaluru, passenger held with drugs hidden in check-in baggage

In Bengaluru, customs officials arrested a passenger at the Kempegowda international airport on Friday for allegedly travelling with drugs. The accused was travelling from Ethiopia's Addis Ababa; further investigation is going. According to the customs officials, the accused was carrying 1926 grams of ‘heroin’ concealed inside the layers of carton box that was carried as a check-in baggage.

The drug seizure took place under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985. A post on the official Twitter handle of Bengaluru Customs read, “Based on credible information received, customs officers intercepted a pax flying from Addis Ababa to Bengaluru. A total of 1926 grams of ‘Heroin’ was recovered and seized under NDPS Act, 1985.” The accused was produced before the NDPS magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

Earlier this month, the Bengaluru Police arrested a Nigerian drug peddler for allegedly being involved in drug supply in the city's Hennur area. Cops also recovered drugs worth Rs. 20 lakhs including 230 grams of MDMA crystals from the accused and seized all of them.

In October too, eleven people were arrested by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly peddling drugs across the city. Drugs worth Rs. 1 crore were reported to be seized. Out of the 11 accused, five were the foreign nationals and they were caught while peddling narcotic substances like MDMA and cannabis in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Police announced ‘operation Narcos’ to entirely curb the usage of drugs in the state. Special operations as part of ‘operation Narcos’ are also being conducted to catch the drug peddlers in the state.

