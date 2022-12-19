In Karnataka, Class 4 student dies after teacher thrashes him; accused at large

A Class 4 student, who was allegedly beaten up by a teacher with an iron rod at a government-run school in Hadali village in Karnataka's Gadag, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The incident had taken place on Saturday, reports suggest.

The nine-year-old boy has been identified as Bharat Barakeri, a student of Government Model Primary School in Gadag, while the accused teacher has been identified as Muttu Hadali, a guest faculty, local reports claimed.

Hadali, the police said, has disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. The accused allegedly also assaulted the boy's mother, identified as Geetha Barakeri, for confronting him.

News agency IANS reported that the man assaulted the boy with a thin iron rod when he was talking to his friends. The boy then ran to his mother, also a teacher in the school.

When Geetha tried to save him, Hadali attacked her too. The boy with serious injuries was shifted to the KIMS hospital of Hubballi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Last week, Delhi also reported a similar incident when a school teacher had attacked a student of Class 5 with scissors and flung her from the first floor of a government school building.

