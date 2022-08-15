Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour

The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. As the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is in full swing, many iconic landmarks in Bengaluru too are illuminated with tri-coloured lights and people thronged to streets on the midnight of Independence Day to have a glimpse of decorated buildings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the pictures of five prominent buildings in Bengaluru that are illuminated with tri-coloured lights

1. Vidhana Soudha

Vidhana Soudha is the legislative building of Karnataka and considered as the most iconic and picturesque location in the city. The place is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. NIMHANS

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences is located at Hosur Road of Bengaluru and the entire building is decorated with tri-colour lighting. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to social media and shared a video of the building from the midnight of August 14. “The majestic beauty of the Tiranga NIMHANS Bengaluru proudly lit with Tricolour glory as part of the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations. #HarGharTiranga”, wrote the minister

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. SMVB Station

Sir M Visesvsaraya Baiyappanahalli Railway terminal was recently opened for the public and the swanky station is lit with tri-coloured lights all over. This railway terminal is the city's first fully air conditioned terminal.

4. Brigade Road

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The place is known as the party hub in the city and it saw tri coloured LED lights on the midnight of Independence Day. Many commercial establishments on Brigade road also decorated their places with the glittery lighting.

5. Munireddypalya TV Tower

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considered as one of tallest towers in Bengaluru, the Munireddypalya TV tower too was illuminated with the lighting of the national flag. The tower grabbed all the attention of people who live around Jayamahal area of Bengaluru.