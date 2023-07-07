Heavy rains lash Karnataka’s coastal regions, IMD issues red alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Karnataka till July 10. Red alert has been announced for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi coastal districts as a precautionary measure, officials familiar with the development said.

The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu continued holidays till Friday to all the schools and colleges.

At Sharada Vilas College in Talapady on the outskirts of Mangalore, a huge ceiling fell due to wind and rain. A six-storey school building inside the campus was recently fitted with a sheet roof with heavy-sized iron planks. But the sheet hit the ground along with the rain due to the storm. Due to the rain, the children were given a holiday and a huge disaster was averted. Many vehicles have been damaged due to the fallen slab.

Chelyadka bridge in Puttur taluk has been flooded due to heavy rain across the coast. This is the road connecting Puttur-Panaje-Perla. Every time the bridge gets submerged during the rainy season. Vehicular traffic is currently prohibited due to the sinking of the bridge. It was a connecting bridge to many villages, including Kasaragod, and the authorities have instructed people to use alternate roads.

Owing to heavy rains river Shambhavi is overflowing. As a result, Athikaribettu village of Mulki taluk has been flooded. Water blockade has been put in more than hundred houses. The coconut plantations are like a lake and a situation has arisen where it is impossible come out from the house. There is a fear of standing water and collapsing of houses, and preparations have been made for the relocation of people. The road connecting to the Light House Subrahmanya Temple has been flooded since last evening due to heavy rains in Mangalore’s outskirts Tokur for three consecutive days.

The neighboring Udupi is also witnessing heavy rainfall. Houses in Bailakare and Kalsanka areas around the parking lot of Krishnamath were flooded due to heavy rain across the district and the firemen evacuated the residents to safer places using boats on Thursday. Under the leadership of District Fire Officer Vasanth Kumar, Assistant Fire Officer Mir Mohammad Ghaus and the staff of Udupi Fire Station, the work of relocating the residents was carried out. In Moodanidambur, Mathadabettu, Bailakere parts, water entered in to hundreds of houses.

Four people died amid heavy downpour in the state since Monday. Two deaths were reported from Dakshina Kannada and two from Udupi districts.

A man identified as Suresh Gatti (52), died after he slipped and drowned while crossing a culvert at Pilar on Tuesday evening on the outskirts of Mangaluru, officials said.

On Tuesday night, a man identified as Diwakar Shetty (65), died after the two-wheeler, which he was driving, skid and fell into a lake running across the road at Maliadi in Udupi district. officials said.

In another incident, Sheshadri Aithal (73) of Yadamoge of Kundapur taluk fell into the stream while crossing a makeshift bridge and lost his life on Tuesday.

Rains continue to lash Uttara Kannada district as well. As a result, water has entered the low-lying areas of the coast and normal life has been disrupted.

In Binaga, Araga part of Karwar taluk, the water flowing from the hill has entered the highway and houses. In Binaga, the bridge of Mudalamakki village has sunk and 300 houses have been disconnected. The National Highway 66 near Argada Naval Base is flooded and the highway area of the Naval Base is completely flooded and the motorists are struggling. A hill has collapsed in Baitha Kol, Naval Base area of Karwar. In Padmanabha Nagar, Kaikini Road of the city, many houses have been flooded and items worth lakhs have been destroyed.

There has been a flood in Aghanashini river in Handigona part of Kumta and water has entered many houses. In this background, the district administration has opened a Care Center at the Government Senior Primary School, Handigona, Kumta, and six victims have been sent to the Care Center.

National Highway 66 near Ranginakatta Circle in Bhatkal is flooded and traffic is at a standstill. Due to the wind and rain, the roof sheets of the Belur Bauer factory in Shirali, Bhatkal were blown off and the rainwater fell on the machinery causing a loss of millions of rupees. Apart from this, water has entered the low-lying area of the highway side of Bhatkal taluk and many houses have been inundated and people are facing hardship. Due to heavy rains, red alert has been issued across the district and holidays have been given to schools and colleges. The rain will continue in the coastal area for three more days and the district administration has instructed the people of the river to move elsewhere.

Meanwhile, it rained in the state capital Bengaluru on Thursday. Some parts of the city were inundated and traffic jams were a problem. Passengers suffered for some time.

Belgaum, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kodagu, Shimoga and Vijayanagar districts will receive heavy rain for the next 4 days, the IMD said. Rain is also expected in Mysore, Ramnagara, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru rural and Kolar districts.

The dams and reservoirs which had dried up due to lack of rain in the state are slowly filling up. The water level in KRS reservoir has reached 10.17 tmc. At this time last year, there was 34.06 TMC of water. Last year, 50.04 tmc feet of water was stored in Almatti dam, while this time it is 19.24 tmc feet.

