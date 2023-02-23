Shark Tank (but for non-profits): 12 NGOs to pitch stories at SVP fundraising

It’s like Shark Tank, but for non-profits. And one way or another, everyone gets funded. Twelve NGOs will pitch their stories at SVP (Social Venture Partners) India’s Fast Pitch 2023, a virtual fundraising event, on February 24. The organisations cover the whole spectrum of philanthropy. Delhi-based Umoya Foundation uses play to empower children with and without disabilities with life skills such as team work, confidence and critical thinking. Bengaluru-based Sukhibhava Foundation aims to build safe spaces to de-stigmatise menstrual health for marginalised adolescent girls and allies. From Pune, the Centre for Aquatic Livelihood Jaljeevika works to strengthen opportunities for fish farmers. India’s Fast Pitch 2023: All NGOs will receive funding at India’s Fast Pitch 2023.

“The 12 NGOs were chosen from a pool of 100 organisations that applied,” says Amita Chauhan, the chair of SVP India’s Mumbai chapter. “They were selected based on their sector, which geography they work in and the potential of their core idea, particularly those that need help with their fund-raising pitch. We are looking for NGOs doing amazing work, and we wanted to help them tell a compelling story.”

The shortlisted institutes attended a 10-week virtual pitch-coaching with SVP India’s partners — mid-career professionals who each have more than two decades of corporate experience. Three partners were assigned to each NGO. They helped the organisations build engaging presentations for Fast Pitch 2023. “Our partners are usually professionals who want to understand the issues and share their time and skills, so that their giving has more meaning,” says Chauhan.

The event will have three judges, Sohini Bhattacharya, CEO of Breakthrough India; Shaveta Sharma, CEO and MD of Central Square Foundation; and Atul Satija, founder and CEO of The/Nudge and CEO of Give.do.

While all non-profits will receive funding, the first three will be eligible for larger prizes. All the NGOs will also have the opportunity to raise funds through retail donors and philanthropists via GIVE, an online donation platform. SVP India was started by Ravi Venkatesan, chairperson of Microsoft India, in 2012. It has chapters in seven cities across the country.