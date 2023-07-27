IndiGo to commence flight services at Karnataka's Shivamogga airport from Aug 11

India's budget airline IndiGo is set to commence passenger flight operations at Karnataka’s Shivamogga airport, which was recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The airline announced the first flight will take off on August 11 which will connect the important town of central Karnataka with Bengaluru.

In a statement, Indigo said, “We announce Shivamogga as its 79th domestic destination and 109th overall destination in the 6E network. The airline will operate non-stop daily flights between Bengaluru and Shivamogga, starting August 11, 2023.”

Shivamogga is the sixth destination for IndiGo in Karnataka. “After Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Belagavi, Shivamogga will be the latest town for Indigo in Karnataka. This direct flight will enhance intrastate accessibility, while connecting Shivamogga to key domestic and international destinations through Bengaluru,” the announcement further read.

On the 80th birthday of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February launched the Kuvempu airport at Shivamogga. It was built at the cost of around ₹600 crores out of which ₹449 crores were spent on the infrastructure of the airport. The remaining amount was spent on the land acquisition for the airport.

Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga is the ninth domestic airport in Karnataka. Karnataka's domestic airports are located in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are international airports in the state.

The state's large industries and infrastructure development minister M B Patil recently said that the Shivamogga Airport would become the first airport to be maintained by an institution of the state government. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has permitted Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to conduct the operation and maintenance of this airport, he added.