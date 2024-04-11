Infosys Foundation grants 33 crore to Karnataka police to fight cybercrimes

Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, on Wednesday said it has committed a grant of ₹33 crore to strengthen the cybercrime investigation capabilities of the Karnataka police. Infosys signed an MoU with the Karnataka C.I.D and Data Security Council of India (DSCI)(REUTERS)

The foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D) of Karnataka and Data Security Council of India (DSCI), to renew the collaboration for the Centre for Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research (CCITR) at C.I.D Headquarters, Bengaluru.

"Infosys Foundation has committed a grant of over INR 33 crore to strengthen the cybercrime investigation capabilities of the Karnataka police, by extending its association with CCITR for four more years," it said in a statement.

The MoU will bolster the state police force's cybercrime prosecution capabilities through training and research in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation, it added.