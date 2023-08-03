‘Instant karma’: Car gets into wrong lane in Bengaluru, forced to reverse all the way. Video

In an example of “instant karma”, a car which tried to surpass traffic and manoeuvred into the opposite lane was forced to reverse all the way, a video of which is going viral on the internet. The incident happened recently in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, and the video that was shared on social media site X, has managed to garner over 180,000 views.

Cops from the Whitefield traffic police station said the vehicle was traced and that the owner of the car was fined for the violation. (X (Twitter))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was originally shared by a user with the handle ‘MahiTwiets’, who captioned the video, “Most of the jams are due to people driving like the rest of those waiting are fools!”

READ | Bengaluru cop posts picture of Mizoram street: ‘Now this is traffic discipline’

The video shows a long line of vehicles waiting on one side of a narrow road, while a blue car, registered in Haryana, is seen reversing several meters as a school bus approaches from the opposite side. The post received over 500 likes at the time this article was being written.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video also caught the attention of the Whitefield traffic police, who replied and said, “Needful necessary action will be taken. We are checking into it.”

Shortly after this, cops from the Whitefield traffic police station wrote a second reply, saying that the vehicle was traced and that the owner of the car was fined for the violation. “Vehicle traced. Needful necessary action for the violation taken, fine amount paid by the car owner,” they wrote.

READ | KSRTC bus takes reverse turn on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, drives on wrong route. Video

Several internet users hailed the Bengaluru traffic police for their prompt response to the issue. Another user, “Roads of Mumbai”, also shared the video and wrote, “When you think you are smarter than everyone else.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Just love this! Only way one can teach such offenders,” another user replied.

The Bengaluru traffic police department has raised awareness on lane discipline on social media sites several times in the past, however, such incidents occur frequently in the tech city.