KSRTC bus takes reverse turn on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, drives on wrong route. Video

Amid record number of accidents on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway due to flouting of traffic rules, a state-run bus too was found travelling in the wrong direction, causing harm to the safety of commuters. The bus was found taking a reverse turn on a busy road and travelled in the wrong direction of the expressway. KSRTC bus takes reverse turn on B'luru Mysuru Eway, drives on wrong route. Video

Also Read - Reckless driving on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway can lead to driving license cancellation. Details

A Twitter user spotted the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on the expressway and tweeted, “Who is responsible for many accidents on #BengaluruMysoreExpressway? Is it @NHAI_Official or senseless drivers? This @KSRTC_Journeys driver taking a reverse turn and going on the wrong side at 8 am today near Bidadi.”

Recently, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visited the Bengaluru Mysuru expressway after many deaths happened on the road due to accidents. He inspected the highway and said that the cameras are installed to monitor the speed and track the violations. He also said that he will be meeting union minister Nitin Gadkari soon and discuss various issues pertaining to the expressway.

In the recent past, many vehicles were seen travelling the wrong route on the expressway, causing danger to the other commuters on the road. The ADGP even warned of Driving License cancellation if anyone was caught flouting the rules on the highway. According to the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

The police department has also installed Artificial Intelligence (AI) based cameras on the expressway to tackle the violators.

Last week, the NHAI said that two wheelers, two wheelers and tractors will be banned from the expressway from August 1. It is also stated that slow-moving vehicles like two-wheelers, tractors, autos and other non-motor vehicles might compromise road safety aspects as the expressway is meant to be for fast-moving vehicles.

In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this Expressway during his visit to Karnataka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON