Bengaluru cop posts picture of Mizoram street: ‘Now this is traffic discipline’
- Adding fuel to the traffic woes of Bengaluru, an IPS officer shared a picture of a Mizoram street to give an example to Bengaluru citizens in maintaining lane discipline. See the post here.
IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the DCP of Traffic in the west division of Bengaluru on Thursday shared a picture of a street in Mizoram and gave an example to Bengaluru citizens for maintaining traffic rules.
In the picture, commuters are seen waiting for traffic to move on their side of the road and not venturing into the opposite side which is completely empty.
"Now this is Traffic discipline. Where are we going ???" he asked.
The picture was originally shared by a user in March, who wrote, “I have seen this kind of discipline only in Mizoram. There are no fancy cars, no big egos, no road rage, no honking.... no one is in a tearing hurry...there is calm and serenity all around...”
Another Twitterati shared an image of a Bengaluru road and wrote, “With regular enforcement, our citizens indeed follow lane discipline. This is of Dubasipalya Railway gate, Kengeri which was earlier notoriously famous for crazy traffic snarls. With complete support from @kengeritrfps we were able to enforce lane discipline.”
While one said Zomato riders will be the first to break the rules, the IPS officer replied, “The point to ponder is that request for quick delivery is from our side.”
Traffic woes have been the talk of the town lately, with Bengaluru's new tie-up with tech giant Google to tackle congestion in the city being a breath of fresh air. Under the partnership, Google will aid Bengaluru's traffic cops with optimizing traffic lights configuration and providing them with regular inputs on various traffic issues across the city.
Earlier this week, a Hyderabad artiste, Anuj Gurwara, went viral on social media after his rant on Bengaluru traffic became the internet's favourite. "We all agree that your weather is the best. But what do we do about it? If you remain stuck in one place in traffic for 3 hours, what else will you do? Apart from appreciating the weather?" he is seen asking in the hilarious video.
Jokes apart, Bengaluru traffic cops have exhausted all options in reducing congestion in infamous bottlenecks of the city, and are in the midst of introducing new initiatives to reduce traffic chaos in the city ahead of the local body elections and the upcoming 2023 assembly elections looming.
-
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
-
SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as 'Amrit Sarovar', saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as 'Amrit Sarovar', which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
-
Kunwar Vijay puts own govt in dock over Vinod Ghai’s appointment as AG
Ruling AAP's Amritsar north MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has cautioned the Bhagwant Maan government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. On Thursday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Ghai will take over as the AG soon.
-
Three held for attack on former ‘granthi’ in Alwar
The main accused, Sundar (19), a resident of Alawada village, is the son of victim Gurubaksh Singh's close friend Dalveer. Sundar had eloped with a married woman from the Mev community sometime back and a Mev, Alawada Sarpanch Jumma, had helped the police in recovering the woman. The woman is a resident of nearby Milakpur village. Both the woman and Sundar wanted to live together but her family members took her away with them.
-
Kharif milling policy to bring transparency: CM
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said in a path breaking initiative, the state government has introduced the “Kharif Milling Policy 2022-23” with an aim to bring transparency and equity in the milling operations of paddy. Any discrepancy will automatically point to an attempt by the miller to deliver cheap rice purchased from the open market /PDS and will result in blacklisting of the mill, added the CM.
