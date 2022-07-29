Bengaluru cop posts picture of Mizoram street: ‘Now this is traffic discipline’

IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the DCP of Traffic in the west division of Bengaluru on Thursday shared a picture of a street in Mizoram and gave an example to Bengaluru citizens for maintaining traffic rules.

In the picture, commuters are seen waiting for traffic to move on their side of the road and not venturing into the opposite side which is completely empty.

"Now this is Traffic discipline. Where are we going ???" he asked.

The picture was originally shared by a user in March, who wrote, “I have seen this kind of discipline only in Mizoram. There are no fancy cars, no big egos, no road rage, no honking.... no one is in a tearing hurry...there is calm and serenity all around...”

Another Twitterati shared an image of a Bengaluru road and wrote, “With regular enforcement, our citizens indeed follow lane discipline. This is of Dubasipalya Railway gate, Kengeri which was earlier notoriously famous for crazy traffic snarls. With complete support from @kengeritrfps we were able to enforce lane discipline.”

With regular enforcement, our citizens indeed follow lane discipline. This is of Dubasipalya Railway gate, Kengeri which was earlier notoriously famous for crazy traffic snarls. With complete support from @kengeritrfps we were able to enforce lane discipline, pic.twitter.com/eEHXN31U7t — Raghavan N.G (@Ragz_zie) July 28, 2022

While one said Zomato riders will be the first to break the rules, the IPS officer replied, “The point to ponder is that request for quick delivery is from our side.”

Traffic woes have been the talk of the town lately, with Bengaluru's new tie-up with tech giant Google to tackle congestion in the city being a breath of fresh air. Under the partnership, Google will aid Bengaluru's traffic cops with optimizing traffic lights configuration and providing them with regular inputs on various traffic issues across the city.

Earlier this week, a Hyderabad artiste, Anuj Gurwara, went viral on social media after his rant on Bengaluru traffic became the internet's favourite. "We all agree that your weather is the best. But what do we do about it? If you remain stuck in one place in traffic for 3 hours, what else will you do? Apart from appreciating the weather?" he is seen asking in the hilarious video.

Jokes apart, Bengaluru traffic cops have exhausted all options in reducing congestion in infamous bottlenecks of the city, and are in the midst of introducing new initiatives to reduce traffic chaos in the city ahead of the local body elections and the upcoming 2023 assembly elections looming.