'Portray Dasara celebrations of Karnataka': netizens on Garbha at Bengaluru airport

A debate has broken out on Twitter after videos of staff and passengers - playing Garba at the Bengaluru airport - made rounds last week. Many social media users were of the view that Garba does not have its origin in the south, and rather in Gujarat. There were also demands for Dasara celebrations, according to Karnataka's culture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Videos of spontaneous dance performances went viral last week as staff at the Bengaluru airport came together for celebratory events, dressed up in traditional attire. They were seen performing Garba to mark the Navratri revelry. Onlookers and travellers were seen ditching their luggage and joining in a circle.

READ | Bengaluru airport staff breaks into Garbha, random travellers join in. Watch.

Even as the celebration received love online, there were critics who demanded a celebration in the Karnataka style. A user, Vibaa, said, “Bengaluru is our own state capital city, so asking @BLRAirport to portray Dasara celebrations of Karnataka to the passengers divides the country!! But playing garba/Dandiya doesn't. Pls ask Gujarat airport authorities to organize events of Karnataka culture.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“@BLRAirport hope you are aware, you are in Karnataka. Know our history also the culture. We doesn't play garba/dandiya for Dasara. We demand authority to celebrate Dasara as per Karnataka's culture. There are airports in Gujarat, Bengal where they can do garba/Dandiya whatever,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What’s your problem.. Bangalore is in India as well.. Even UP people don’t play dandiya but we celebrate it,” another Twitter user replied.

“Then where can we showcase Dasara culture of Karnataka? In Gujarat? In any of Gujarat airports, can we see airport authorities celebrating/organizing Dasara in Karnataka's culture?” Vibaa wrote back.

“What's wrong in celebrating a Hindu festival in any part of India?” another posted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another netizen said, “Gharba Dandiya of Gujarat is all inspired by Kolata of Karnataka. There is a history that when our Queen Meena of Karnataka married into the Solanki family, and it is believed that our Kolata reached Gujarat that way.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON