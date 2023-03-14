IPS, ASI booked for threatening head constable

Kalaburagi police registered a case against IPS officer Arun Rangarajan and a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police following a complaint by a head constable, the latter’s husband, that the duo threatened him after he found out about their alleged relationship on Sunday, officials said.

Kalaburagi police registered a case against IPS officer Arun Rangarajan and a woman ASI of police following a complaint by a head constable (Agencies/Representative use)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complaint filed by Kentappa, his wife, ASI Sujatha and Rangarajan, a 2012 batch IPS officer and internal security division superintendent of police in Kalaburagi had an illicit relationship for months. Kentappa married Sujatha in 2005, and the couple has two children.

After Arun transferred here, he used to send obscene messages to his wife, who deleted them, Kentappa said in his complaint.

Kentappa said he went to Rangarajan’s house on March 7 at 2.30 pm and found his wife and Arun together, he said in his complaint.

He alleged that when he questioned Rangarajan and his wife, the two threatened him. Kentappa said that Rangarajan threatened him, saying he is a senior police officer and also made death threats by showing a steel rod.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He threatened that he would not spare him and his children, while Kentappa’s wife also made a death threat to him, the victim said in his complaint.

The same day, at 7 pm, Kentappa said his wife came home and took her mobile phone and gold jewellery when he was away.

On March 11, while passing on the road, Kentappa said the two going inside his house, adding that due to the illicit relationship, he lost mental peace and respect in society.

“Based on Kentappa’s complaint, we have registered a case against Arun Rangarajan, and ASI Sujatha under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 498, 376(2)(b)(sexual intercourse), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (threatening with life), 507 (criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 500 (defamation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 109 (punishment of abetment) and 457 (lurking house-trespass),” Kalaburagi assistant commissioner of police Mudde Gowda said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The investigation is going on, and we will arrest the accused if found guilty of offences,” he added.

“It is not possible to confine another’s wife. It is the responsibility of the husband to keep his wife at home. If he does not do it, the wife will go elsewhere,” Rangarajan told reporters.