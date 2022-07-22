IPS officers for 2 hours: Two Bengaluru students with illnesses granted wish

Two class 9 students battling difficult illnesses saw their dream of becoming IPS officers come true on Thursday for a few hours in Bengaluru as they became Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

IPS officer CK Baba, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the south east division of Bengaluru, shared pictures of the children in police uniforms and wrote, “A humbling day as I stood in attention to DCPs for the day. Courageous children, who are fighting a difficult disease and we played a small part in making their wish come true, albeit for a few hours only. Happiness unlimited for them and satisfaction for us.”

The Times of India identified the 13-year-olds as Mitilesh S and Mohammed Salman. Mitilesh is a student at the Bommanahalli government school and is battling acute lymphocytic leukaemia, a type of blood and bone marrow cancer that affects white blood cells, while Salman, a native of Kottayam in Kerala, is being treated for thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less haemoglobin than normal.

The Times of India report said the arrangement was organised by Make A Wish foundation, which wanted to help the children in getting a feel of their dream job.

In pictures shared by IPS officer CK Baba, the boys can be seen donning police uniforms along with name plates and hats and sitting in the chair in the chamber. The boys were reportedly welcomed into the DCP's office with salutes from all officers and also experienced a day in the life of an IPS officer by going through the day's developments recorded in an office book.

Later, at the adjoining Koramangala police station, the boys were read out a complaint by a woman which they helped resolve, according to reports and also inspected handcuffs and visited lockups before calling it a day.

